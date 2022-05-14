Craig Hallum Lowers Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Shares of KLR stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.55. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 29,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $200,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 448,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 197.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 157,568 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,116,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 18.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.