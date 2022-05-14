Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of CMCT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,490. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

