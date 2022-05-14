Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the April 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 75,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,844.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Nesbit purchased 171,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $147,748.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 1,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREX stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.71. 239,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 3.43. Creative Realities has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

