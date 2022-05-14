Credit Suisse Group Cuts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 230

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 290 to SEK 230 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.00.
Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.32.
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.