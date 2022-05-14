Credit Suisse Group Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.89.

GDRX opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in GoodRx by 65.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $615,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 9.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 6.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

