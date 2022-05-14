Creightons (LON:CRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62), with a volume of 89535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).

The company has a market cap of £36.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04.

Get Creightons alerts:

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in the contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.