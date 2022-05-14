Creightons (LON:CRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62), with a volume of 89535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).
The company has a market cap of £36.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04.
Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)
