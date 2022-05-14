Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cricut stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,447,949 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,583.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

