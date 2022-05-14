Critical Contrast: Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) vs. Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivid Seats and Super Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 1 6 0 2.86 Super Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.44%. Super Group has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Super Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A -2.26% Super Group N/A 215.53% 47.49%

Risk & Volatility

Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and Super Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $443.04 million 3.72 -$16.12 million N/A N/A Super Group $1.56 billion 2.54 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Summary

Super Group beats Vivid Seats on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

