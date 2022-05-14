Critical Survey: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -8.04% N/A -8.10% REGENXBIO 21.38% 17.92% 11.50%

This table compares Agenus and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $295.67 million 1.49 -$23.93 million ($0.10) -16.30 REGENXBIO $470.35 million 1.91 $127.84 million $2.15 9.69

REGENXBIO has higher revenue and earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REGENXBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Agenus and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00 REGENXBIO 0 3 4 0 2.57

Agenus currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 574.85%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $47.86, suggesting a potential upside of 129.64%. Given Agenus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Agenus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFß TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, the company develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS, as well as in clinical stage to treat hematological malignancies and multiple myeloma/B cells; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. Agenus Inc. operates under ASV, Agenus, AutoSynVax, EVAMPLIX, MiNK, PSV, PhosPhoSynVax, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II;RGX-111, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I;RGX-181 which is in pre clinic stage for the treatment of late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease;RGX-202, to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy which is in phase I/II clinical trial; and RGX-381, to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease which is in preclinical stage. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop novel gene therapies. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

