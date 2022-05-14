Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.99

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.99 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 11512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.