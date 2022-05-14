Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.99

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.99 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 11512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19.
Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croda International (COIHY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.