Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$745.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.14.

CCRN opened at $15.70 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 32.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 71.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,891,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

