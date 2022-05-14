CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CAPL opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $745.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 259.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.