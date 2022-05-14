CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.79.

CS Disco stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. 751,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,171. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $70,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

