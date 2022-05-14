CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CSGS opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.