CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

CSLLY traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $97.57. 78,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91. CSL has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

