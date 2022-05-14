Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 246.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 77,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,404. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.