Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 181.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.79. 13,026,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,366,735. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

