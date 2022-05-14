Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.06. 66,953,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,273,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average is $257.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $135.43 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

