Curran Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 177,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,744. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.