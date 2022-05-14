CUTcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and $9.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00111414 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001528 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00293988 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,063,085 coins and its circulating supply is 160,063,085 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

