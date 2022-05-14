Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys Shares of 3,239 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $140,222,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

MPC stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

