Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

NYSE ACCO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ACCO Brands Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.