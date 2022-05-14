Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

