Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in SEA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $79,520,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 206,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.91. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

