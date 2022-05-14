CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $13.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,777. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.74. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

