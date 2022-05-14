CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.74. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

