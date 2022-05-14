CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.72.

CYBR traded up $13.07 on Friday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.74. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,810,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

