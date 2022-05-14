CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.37)-$(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $135-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.12 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.72.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $133.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $293,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

