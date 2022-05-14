CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CYTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,587. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25.

Get CytRx alerts:

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.