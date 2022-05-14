Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 213.6% in April

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the April 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,376.0 days.
Shares of DCNSF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.96.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile (Get Rating)
