Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 213.6% in April

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the April 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,376.0 days.

Shares of DCNSF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

