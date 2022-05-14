Dakota Wealth Management Buys 497 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Shares of MS traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

