Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.41% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 850,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,594. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

