Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $851,000 Investment in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.33% of Avalon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,940,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAC remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Friday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

