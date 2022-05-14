Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 390.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. 583,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

In related news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $66,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services.

