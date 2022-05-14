Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 261 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 173.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Generac by 84.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Generac by 217.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $12.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.49. The stock had a trading volume of 879,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,473. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average is $325.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

