Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $188.08. 835,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,210. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.39.

