Dakota Wealth Management Sells 238 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 2,017,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.