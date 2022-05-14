Dakota Wealth Management Sells 71 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 931,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,415,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in S&P Global by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 97,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.