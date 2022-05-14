Dakota Wealth Management Sells 91 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.10 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

