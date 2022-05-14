Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,544.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,168,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $119.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,613. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.78 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.