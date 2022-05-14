DallasNews Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:DALN opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.81 million, a P/E ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.65. DallasNews has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DallasNews by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

