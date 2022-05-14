Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.94 and last traded at $159.00. 9,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,005% from the average session volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($168.42) to €198.00 ($208.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.10.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

