David Coghlan Acquires 35,000 Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) insider David Coghlan purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($48,329.43).

Shares of LON:SNX opened at GBX 114 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Synectics plc has a one year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The company has a market cap of £20.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71.

Get Synectics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Synectics (Get Rating)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.