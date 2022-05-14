Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 461,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,898. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

