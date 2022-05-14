DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

DCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.27.

NYSE DCP opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.94.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.65). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

