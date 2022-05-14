Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 1,026,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,250. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $682.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

