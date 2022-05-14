Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $246.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $225.62 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

