DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 345004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a market cap of C$22.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.
DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)
