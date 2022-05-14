DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 345004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$22.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

