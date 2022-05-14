DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.12

DeHive (DHV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. DeHive has a total market cap of $467,268.00 and $44,534.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00537541 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,925.33 or 2.10623079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008654 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

