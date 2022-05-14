Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.46.

NYSE:DK opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,927 shares of company stock worth $3,416,541. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 401,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

